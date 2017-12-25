It’s a White Christmas in western Massachusetts!

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Its Christmas Day and western Massachusetts residents are waking up to snowy morning.

The snow has been building up in Easthampton, but since the roads were pre-treated, they’re not that slick.

Still, with the cold weather, there could be black ice under that snow.



If you’re heading outside on Monday morning, make sure you drive slow and take it easy on the roads.



MassDOT says the speed limit on the Mass Pike from the New York border to Exit 11 has been reduced to 40 miles per hour.



