Despite power outage, Northampton residents still plugged in holiday spirit

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a winter wonderland in western Massachusetts on Monday.

It was the first white Christmas in New England in over a decade and people loved it.

“We’re from Australia,” said Ellis and Mandy Gentle. “We just moved here and we don’t get a lot of white Christmases in Australia.”

To call it a white Christmas, we needed at least an inch of snow and we certainly got more than that. In Northampton,there was about eight inches of snow.



On Main Street in Northampton, the Department of Public Works plows the snow into the median until it gets too high. And then it gets chopped down and trucked to the DPW snow lot on King Street.



“I always enjoy when it snows,” said Bushra Tasneem, a Smith College student. “It looks beautiful. That just makes Christmas more special.”



The snow covered trees did make for a picturesque morning in southern New England but it didn’t come without some slippery roads and snowy sidewalks.



Nothing a little elbow grease couldn’t handle.



Power went out in Northampton at about 10 a.m. Monday and didn’t come back on until about 2 p.m. But it didn’t unplug the Christmas spirit.



“We got up at 6 o’clock this morning and my kids were thrilled,” Scott Biddle told 22News. “The power went off at our house and we quickly went outside and started shoveling the driveway and went off sledding.”



Northampton declared a snow emergency, including a parking ban.