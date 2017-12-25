CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in western Massachusetts woke up to a White Christmas Monday morning.
Some residents told 22News via ReportIt, that they saw as much as six inches of snow on Christmas morning.
If you can safely do so, please share your snowy day pictures with us by sending them to Reportit@wwlp.com for a chance to see them online or on air!
And then there was snow on Christmas Day in western Massachusetts!
