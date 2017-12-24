What’s the best Christmas movie? What’s the best Christmas song?

CHCOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Billboard and Forbes have listed the top ten Christmas songs and Christmas movies. But, as is common with “Top 10” lists, our editors vehemently disagree with their picks.

So we decided to make our own lists.

Vote in our polls and let us know what you think is the best!

Note: We’ve decide to give Charles Dickins’ A Christmas Carol a separate poll, because of how many great versions there have been. Choose between them!

Another Note: We’ve separated movies into two lists, live action and animated.

Honorable mentions: White Christmas, Home Alone, Elf, The Santa Clause

Honorable mentions: The Polar Express, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, The Little Drummer Boy, The Year Without a Santa Claus

Honorable mentions: “Last Christmas” – Wham!, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams, “A Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives, “Feliz Navidad” – Jose Feliciano