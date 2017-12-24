St. Michael’s Cathedral Bishop shares words of hope at Christmas Eve Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The faithful filled St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield late Sunday afternoon to attend the Christmas eve Mass.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski led the Christmas Eve Mass celebration. In his homily to the families filling the pews at St. Michael’s, Bishop Rosanski expressed hope that in the midst of Christmas celebrations, we don’t forget the real meaning and reason for this season of celebration.

Prior to Sunday night’s Christmas eve Mass, Bishop Rozanski shared his thoughts with 22News. “As I was preparing my Christmas Homily, I thought of all the people who are still suffering from the effects of the natural disaster in the southern part of the United States, Florida, Texas, the Virgin islands and Puerto Rico.”

The Christmas Eve Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral will be broadcast in its entirely on 22News Christmas morning at 11:00 a.m.