Shoppers hit the grocery store for last minute items

(WWLP) – With supermarkets also adhering to shorter Christmas eve hours, all day shoppers filled the food stores. They stocked up on the ingredients for their Christmas day feast.

The packed parking lot at the Big Y supermarket on Cooley street strongly indicated this is not your typical Sunday.

Inside, shoppers were determined to buy everything necessary for their family and friends on Christmas day. When you’re entertaining someone dear to you, you want to make certain it’ll be a memorable Christmas day.

Judy Korbut, a Springfield resident told 22News she was making a special meal, for a special someone, “I’m here to pick up lobsters for tomorrow and my son is here visiting and lobster is his favorite thing on Christmas day, so I came today for it.”

Store director, Sam Chevalier, is a veteran of the last-minute Christmas eve rush. He had a pretty good idea what many customers were eager to purchase.

He told 22News, “That’s what we do, we’re prepared for it. They need their holiday platters, we have everything that our customers need, we shine.

Last minute Christmas eve shopping requires the long list to make certain nothing gets overlooked. Another resident said, “I have a list my mother gave me, she forgot to get some things yesterday, sugar and cinnamon rolls.”

Rebecca Nicoll from Easthampton she only had one thing to grab, “We just fruit tray and then we’re headed home, but we wish you all a very merry Christmas.”

A sentiment shared by so many here in western Massachusetts. And by the time the food stores closed their doors for Christmas, it’s hoped people purchased all they would need for a truly merry Christmas on Monday.