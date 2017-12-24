Past Christmas Eve’s have been on the mild side

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Well after freezing rain Saturday, Christmas eve was more of a “quiet weather day.” 22News looks back on prior Christmas Eve’s here in western Massachusetts.

After an icy Saturday, a more quiet weather pattern worked in for Christmas Eve Sunday.

Sunday’s weather allowed more people to get out and finish any last minute shopping they had to do. 22News talked with one West Springfield resident who said the wintry weather the last two days made shopping a little harder to get done. Mike Didonato, from West Springfield, told 22News, “Its been annoying you know the ice and everything, its definitely been annoying and scary at night.”

Looking back the last couple of Christmas Eve’s, there really hasn’t been any major snowstorms. In fact, temperatures the past few Christmas Eve’s have been on the mild side.

Christmas Eve 2015 western Massachusetts broke a record high temperature of 66 degrees. Christmas Eve in 2005, 2006, and 2014 temperatures were in the 40s and Christmas Eve in 2003 and 2007 western Massachusetts got into the 50s.

This time of the year temperatures are supposed to be around 35 degrees.

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, your dream just might come true. 22News talked with one Springfield resident who said she looks forward to a white Christmas. Sheryll Cruise, from Springfield, told 22News, “Being able to stay put and stay home and enjoy the time with the tree and the family.”

A white Christmas is having one inch of snow on the ground Christmas day.