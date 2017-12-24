More than 100 runners participating in the annual Santa and Elf run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 24th annual Santa and Elf run in support of Griffin’s Friends is being held at Nathan Bill’s restaurant. Griffin’s Friends was founded in 1994 in memory of Griffin Kelleher who died from cancer at just 14-months old.

The “Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund” was created at Baystate Health by volunteers from his organization and is funded by donations from fund-raising activities organized by the volunteers. More than 100 people are participating in this annual event. Several Officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will participate as well.

This event is the official kick-off for training season for the marathon Team Griffin’s Friends will run on May 6th, 2018.

The goal of Griffin’s friends is to bring joy to courageous kids.