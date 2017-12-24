Last minute shoppers head to Thornes Market for final holiday gifts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – By now, if you haven’t completed your holiday shopping, it’s probably too late. As most stores closed early for Christmas Eve.

Sunday is the final day to wrap-up your Christmas shopping, since most stores will be closed. According to the National Retail Federation, six percent of people said they’ll still be shopping Christmas Eve.

Thornes Market, an indoor mall, in Northampton, satisfied their share of procrastinators. Or “picky shoppers,” a term one woman told 22News, she prefers. “He likes something that is kinda a gadget, but not overly a gadget,” said Juliette Blackman of New York. “I figured rather than shopping online, it’s a little more personal to get something in person, in a store.”

One little shopper wasn’t having much luck locating the perfect gift for mom. And that could be because most people already completed their shopping.

An employee at the Rebekah Brooks store told 22News, as we inch closer to Christmas, they’re seeing more men. And as the day got later, the Northampton parking lot, started to fill up. “We saw a real uptick in traffic on Monday and then all thru the course of the week,” said Sara Beith. “Yesterday was a little slower than normal, because of all the ice. So we do expect things to get busy, later in the afternoon.”

A similar saturation at the Holyoke Mall and Riverdale Shops, as last minute shoppers raced to their destinations. For those who missed the deadline, five percent plan to shop after Christmas.