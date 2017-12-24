Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant robbed on Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a fast food restaurant on Memorial Drive Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, employees at KFC opened a back door to the building around 7:40 a.m. At that time, the suspect entered the restaurant and stole an undetermined amount of cash before getting away.

Wilk said the suspect was masked, about 5’5”, with a black coat, tan work boots and had a knife.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information or possibly saw anything, please call the Chicopee Police detective unit at (413) 594-1740.