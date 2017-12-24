Holyoke firefighters rescue injured hiker from ice-covered Mt. Tom

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders spent hours this Christmas Eve morning and afternoon rescuing an injured hiker on Mount Tom.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac said the injured hiker alerted them through a 9-1-1 cell phone call at 11 Sunday morning.

The 53-year-old man was unable to walk.

The hurt hiker kept in communication with first responders as they ascended the ice covered road that accesses the radio towers at the south end of the mountain.

Captain Cavagnac said the access road, and the top of the Mountain were covered in a layer of ice from the previous night’s freezing rain.

They reached the man, and stabilized his ankle injury.

“To carry the man to safety, we used a metal basket stretcher, which had to be carried by six men at a time,” Said Captain Cavagnac. “They slowed their descent by tying ropes off to trees ,and using a belay system.”

It took three hours to complete the rescue operation, but the man reached the ambulance safely and was taken to the hospital.

