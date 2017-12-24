CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re like most moviegoers, you don’t appreciate deceptive movie advertising. Would it surprise you to know that “Downsizing” isn’t quite the cute, comedy satire it’s cracked up to be?

They knew they’d have a tough time selling the public on a deep, philosophical meditation. At least during the first half hour, “Downsizing” stays true to the ads, dealing with downsizing you physically if not financially.

Low caliber couple of the future, Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, would do anything to escape their rut, if it means downsizing. But soon after Damon becomes the incredible shrinking loser, the picture’s popular appeal quickly downsizes and deteriorates into a ponderous intellectual exercise strictly for super high brows.

Damon teams up with a one-legged Vietnamese woman in search of a utopian society in a Scandinavian commune. After getting wind of the tedious final hour, Kristen Wiig has second thoughts about downsizing, and frankly so should you.

The studio should apologize for failing to mention what the second half of “Downsizing” is really all about. By then it’s too late, and you know how difficult it is getting your money back.

For taking such a low road, “Downsizing” deserves only 2 stars for trying to hoodwink the public…

Rated R

2 hours 10 minutes

Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz