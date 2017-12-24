Christmas storm to bring accumulating snow, some wintry mix and gusty winds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A quick moving storm will arrive just in time to bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts for Christmas morning.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Franklin County, western Hampshire County and northern Berkshire County beginning at 10pm Christmas Eve until 1pm Christmas Day. It’s in this warning area where the highest snowfall will likely occur.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the rest of western Massachusetts, including the lower Pioneer Valley. While several inches of snow is still expected, snow amounts will be lower with the possibility for a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and even some rain in southern and eastern parts of the area.

Wind Advisories have been issued for all of western Massachusetts as gusty winds are expected Christmas afternoon.

Here’s what to expect:

Timing:

10PM Sunday-1AM Monday: Snow arrives

1AM-7AM: Snow with some wintry mix in spots

7AM-10AM: Mainly snow, heavy at times

10AM-1PM: Snow showers gradually end



Precipitation Types:

North of the Mass. Pike & west of I-91: Mostly Snow

North of the Mass. Pike & east of I-91: Mostly snow with a little wintry mix

South of the Mass. Pike & west of I-91: Mostly snow, some sleet

South of the Mass. Pike & east of I-91: Highest chance of sleet, freezing rain and rain mixing with the snow

Snow will be wet and sticky. Heavy for shoveling, but perfect for snowballs and snowmen

Snowfall amounts & uncertainty:

Highest snowfall northwest (4-8″) in Franklin County and the hills of western Hampshire and parts of northern Berkshire County.

Lower snowfall amounts south and east where some wintry mix is observed.

Just exactly how far northwest the area of wintry mix falls will have a big impact on snowfall amounts

Here’s our updated SNOWFALL FORECAST MAP.

Impacts:

Travel may be difficult Monday morning with periods of heavy snow covering roads.

Road conditions should improve by midday and through the afternoon on Monday with drier conditions, near or above freezing temperatures and even some sun

Gusty winds Monday afternoon may cause isolated power outages and some blowing snow.