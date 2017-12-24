Christmas Eve is peak travel day for the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More winter weather is expected at times throughout the holiday and drivers are being urged to check conditions before traveling.

MassDOT is also reminding drivers to give themselves enough time to reach their destinations. Drivers should also reduce their speeds during bad weather conditions. Bridges, overpasses and off-ramps also tend to freeze and create icy surfaces. Remember to break carefully when traveling on these structures.

MassDOT told 22News, scheduled roadway construction will be shut down this holiday weekend until Tuesday, December 26.