Christmas Eve got off to an icy start for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the roads are clear Sunday night, this Christmas Eve’s Day got off to a very different, and in some places, dangerous start.
The overnight freezing rain left a layer of ice on several residential streets throughout western Massachusetts. Fortunately, there weren’t a lot of people on these roads in residential Chicopee Sunday morning.
The temperatures were still cold through mid-morning, and the road surfaces were slick. It made for some dicey driving, until the temperatures warmed up, and made for safer travel Sunday afternoon and early evening.
December icy weather
