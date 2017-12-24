Christmas Eve got off to an icy start for western Massachusetts

The temperatures were still cold through mid-morning, and the road surfaces were slick

Photo Courtesy Doug via Reportit@wwlp.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the roads are clear Sunday night, this Christmas Eve’s Day got off to a very different, and in some places, dangerous start.

The overnight freezing rain left a layer of ice on several residential streets throughout western Massachusetts. Fortunately, there weren’t a lot of people on these roads in residential Chicopee Sunday morning.

The temperatures were still cold through mid-morning, and the road surfaces were slick. It made for some dicey driving, until the temperatures warmed up, and made for safer travel Sunday afternoon and early evening.

