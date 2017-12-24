Christmas Eve got off to an icy start for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the roads are clear Sunday night, this Christmas Eve’s Day got off to a very different, and in some places, dangerous start.

The overnight freezing rain left a layer of ice on several residential streets throughout western Massachusetts. Fortunately, there weren’t a lot of people on these roads in residential Chicopee Sunday morning.

The temperatures were still cold through mid-morning, and the road surfaces were slick. It made for some dicey driving, until the temperatures warmed up, and made for safer travel Sunday afternoon and early evening.

December icy weather View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Blandford. Photo Courtesy Beth Runyon via Reportit@wwlp.com South Deerfield. Photo Courtesy Glenn Woods via Reportit@wwlp.com Chesterfield. Photo Courtesy Frank Snape via Reportit@wwlp.com Shelburne Falls. Photo Courtesy Richard Schmith via Reportit@wwlp.com Hadley. Photo Courtesy Doug via Reportit@wwlp.com Belchertown. Photo Courtesy Jill Adamczyk via Reportit@wwlp.com