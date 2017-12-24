9-car crash on I-391 on-ramp sends multiple people to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Icy road conditions are to blame for a nine-car crash on I-391 south.

The accident happened on the on-ramp of exit 3 just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

State Trooper Jason Yagodzinski told 22News, freezing rain made the on-ramp extremely slippery.

Several people were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to State Trooper Yagodzinski, the number of people sent to the hospital is unknown.

Exit 3 was closed for about 15 minutes while salt crews treated the on-ramp. The on-ramp has since re-opened.