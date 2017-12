AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The icy day we had was made worse Saturday in Agawam where there was a water line break.

Residents in the Feeding Hills section of the city on Southwest Street were without water in their home as it trickled down the street for a portion of the day.

Some viewers told us their water pressure was low and the color was brown. Agawam Police confirmed the break but the DPW had it fixed by around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.