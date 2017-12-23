Tracking snow for Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some freezing rain, the 22News Storm Team is now tracking a winter storm that looks to bring us snow for Christmas.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Franklin County, western Hampshire County and northern Berkshire County from 10 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday.

Christmas Eve day looks dry with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s.

As we head into Christmas Eve clouds will be on the increase and snow will develop around midnight and pick up in intensity overnight.

The snow looks to continue into Christmas and then taper off during the afternoon hours.

Right now it’s looking like most areas south of the Mass Pike will see around 3 to 6 inches of snow and areas to the north could pick up 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Stay with 22News for updates on this storm as we head into the Christmas holiday.