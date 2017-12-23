Time is almost up to enroll for health insurance through Massachusetts Health Connector

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – December 23rd is the last day that Massachusetts residents are eligible to sign up for health insurance through the Massachusetts Health Connector.

Currently, the Health Connector serves more than 250-thousand people with health insurance and they serve an additional 6-thousand people who get their health insurance through their employer via Health Connector for Business. About 73,000 people receive dental insurance through the Exchange.

Open enrollment started on the 1st of November. As of December 8th, more than 260-thousand people had selected or paid for a 2018 plan.

The federal deadline for health insurance was December 15.