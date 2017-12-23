CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who would have thought that two of the finest holiday movies in this day and age would be lavish musicals? Last year’s Oscar nominated “La La Land” must have inspired the even more entertaining “The Greatest Showman.”

The lusty saga of P.T. Barnum plays like a spectacular Broadway stage musical, as “The Greatest Showman” discovers his true calling by necessity. Hugh Jackman explodes onto the screen with all the charisma of the most gifted song and dance superstar of his generation. A talent that up to now he’s only been able to showcase on Broadway.

“The Greatest Showman” also surprisingly turns the spotlight on Zac Efron, Barnum’s upper crust admirer, dazzled by his mentor’s wicked vision of our hidden sense of desire.

In keeping with the PG rating, “The Greatest Showman” cleans up its act into a sanitized version of P.T. Barnum’s controversial menagerie of circus attractions that shocked 19th century high society, but fascinated everyone else. Barnum predicted the public would recognize his motives, and did they ever.

“The Greatest Showman” puts on a dazzling show that even captivates audiences who’ve never seen lavish production numbers in the movies. Add to that, Hugh Jackman’s charismatic conquest of his character, and you’ve got a stylish holiday treat that adds up to a remarkable four stars.

Just buy a big tub of popcorn and allow yourself to fall under the spell of “The Greatest Showman”….

Rated PG

1 Hour 40 Minutes

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron