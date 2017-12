SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for two people who allegedly robbed a business in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News police were called to 15 Healey Street. That’s the address for Peralta’s Market.

The call came in at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

The suspects got away with some money.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355. Callers can remain anonymous.