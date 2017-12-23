Springfield learn to skate program brings families and police together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cyr Arena at Springfield’s Forest Park was the one place where ice played a positive role. Ice skating lessons provided by retired and active duty Springfield police officers.

This is the 21st year of the Stephen O’Brien Learn to Skate program. The children bonded with the men and women in blue while parents looked on approvingly. “Well this is just a terrific program that the Springfield Police put on for the community,” said Chris McDonald. “I have a couple of children, they’re young and haven’t learned to skate yet, so they’re happy to be able to take the opportunity to take advantage of this.”

Even Santa took time out of his Christmas season chores to put on his skates and join the children on the ice. The Learn to Skate season began just after Thanksgiving day and will continue until January 6th.