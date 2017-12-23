Shoppers fill Big Y for last minute holiday meal items

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Not all holiday shopping involves buying presents, shoppers filled Big Y in West Springfield Saturday night to buy their last minute food items for their holiday meals.

People filled their shopping carts with all the fixings for a feast. One Springfield resident told 22News she had a few more things to check off her list for her family’s Christmas party. “I’m hosting Christmas Eve and Christmas at my house so of course you have to run out at the last minute,” said Jacklyn Felton. “There’s always something you for get you have to run to the grocery store so I actually just stopped in tonight but I’m sure i’ll be back tomorrow because I’m sure I forgot something.”

If you still need to pick up a few items for your holiday meals, Big Y in West Springfield will be open Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.