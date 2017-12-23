Saturday’s freezing rain made for a miserable weather day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you went outside this morning for a walk or a drive, you certainly noticed that it was slippery, the freezing rain made for miserable weather day.

Because of warmer air pushing up from the south, our wintry mix Saturday morning was in the form of freezing rain. Rain that freezes onto surfaces like roadways and sidewalks causing slippery conditions.

But as temperatures warmed up throughout the day freezing rain changed over to plain rain.If temperatures were cold enough for the rain to change to snow Saturday we would have seen a snowstorm.

A typical snowfall ratio is one inch of rain equals 10 inches of snow. However if the snow was dry, meaning snow falling with temperatures below freezing one inch of rain would equal 15 inches of snow. If snow is wet, meaning snow falling near freezing, one inch of rain would equal 8 inches of snow.

We might not have gotten snow Saturday but there is a chance for snow just in time for Christmas, one inch of snow on the ground is considered a white Christmas.

December icy weather View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Blandford. Photo Courtesy Beth Runyon via Reportit@wwlp.com South Deerfield. Photo Courtesy Glenn Woods via Reportit@wwlp.com Chesterfield. Photo Courtesy Frank Snape via Reportit@wwlp.com Shelburne Falls. Photo Courtesy Richard Schmith via Reportit@wwlp.com