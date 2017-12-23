Public health officials concerned by rising flu cases

(WWLP) – New England’s Public Health agencies are worried about people who avoid getting their flu shot this season.

A bad idea considering the high incidence of flu cases throughout the region. Some people have been deterred by reports that this year’s vaccine is less effective than usual.

Pharmacist San Baidoo at the Big Y Pharmacy in Springfield urges everyone to get a Flu shot to lessen the symptoms.

He said the vaccine provides some protection during this particularly serious flu season, “At this location there are plenty of people getting their flu shots. Some people are getting the flu even those who haven’t had their flu shots. So, I would recommend everyone gets their flu shot.”

The Connecticut department of Public Health said Flu has contributed to the deaths of three people over the age of 65. As of the middle of December, 150 Connecticut residents were hospitalized with flu symptoms.