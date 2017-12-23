Massachusetts Health Connector enrollment deadlines for health insurance

(WWLP) – You might be busy with last minute Christmas shopping or New Year’s Eve party planning, but there is another deadline you need to know about.The Massachusetts Health Connector open enrollment period runs through Jan. 23. But today is the last day people can enroll for subsidized or unsubsidized coverage that would start with the new year on Jan. 1.

You can apply online, and must pay your first month’s premium. The new federal tax law eliminates the individual mandate for purchasing health insurance starting in 2019, but state law still requires that you have health insurance.