ISMA to invade Monadnock Speedway Saturday, May 19th

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The ISMA Supermodifieds will kickoff their 2018 season at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, May 19 for a 75 lap race. It will be the first time in close to 40 years that the supers have raced on the quarter mile oval.

” For us coming to a new track is exciting. We’re all green at this track and have to learn the track quickly.” ISMA President Doc Hataway Said.

Hataway will take over as president of the series as of January 1.

These cars have 900 horsepower with a 24 foot square top wing and the nose wing is about four inches off the ground.

Track owner Larry Cirillo is anticipating a sellout crowd for this event.

” Were anticipating there is going to be no seats.” Cirillo Said.

Jon McKennedy took down the 2017 ISMA championship.

” It was a great accomplishment and something I wanted for a long time. I race with ISMA on and off the last 10 years or so but this was actually my third full season. Its a hard deal to win.” McKennedy Said.

McKennedy gave his thoughts on the ISMA race at Monadnock.

” I think it will be awesome. Its a nice little track that has some challenges for sure. Each end of the track is way to different. Turn 4 maybe a little tricky were the banking drops off fast and the track narrows up quickly there . I’m sure most the guys will adapt to it quickly . There should be plenty of passing were it is a racy track and the fact that we’re not going 150 mph the cars won’t be so aero dependent there. Fans should have something great to watch as they listen to roar of a big block 900 horse engine going around the track in mid-high 10 seconds” McKennedy Said.

There will be a $1,000 bonus to which driver sets the track record for the ISMA with $500 from the series and $500 from the speedway during time trials. There will still be heat races that evening.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be apart of the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating will be $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for general admission for adults will be $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Seniors will be $15 and Kids 12 and under will be $5. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 20.