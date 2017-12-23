Icy conditions causing power outages across western Massachusetts

BECKETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Icy conditions have caused power outages in certain parts of western Massachusetts.

Due to the amounts of freezing rain overnight and into Saturday morning, certain areas in western Massachusetts have had power outages as a result of branches falling on wires.

22News received a call about power lines down in Berkshire County. Seargent Sean Carrol from the State Police barracks in Lee told 22News, a portion of route 20 in Beckett from Wayton Road to Quarry Road, is shutdown because of power lines falling due to the amount of ice on the branches.

According to Eversource, 741 power outages have been reported in Beckett and 141 power outages have been reported in Washington. Scattered power outages have been reported in Franklin County as well in Ashfield and Conway.

The temperatures are so cold, that the ice is building up on trees and limbs causing them to add extra pressure on many electrical wires across western Massachusetts.

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to warm up Saturday night which will reduce the chance of falling branches causing power outages.

December icy weather View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Blandford. Photo Courtesy Beth Runyon via Reportit@wwlp.com South Deerfield. Photo Courtesy Glenn Woods via Reportit@wwlp.com Chesterfield. Photo Courtesy Frank Snape via Reportit@wwlp.com Shelburne Falls. Photo Courtesy Richard Schmith via Reportit@wwlp.com