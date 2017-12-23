Icy surfaces causing slow travel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Icy surfaces can be hard to spot and and even harder to stop on.

According to safewinterroads.org, more than 16-thousand Americans are injured and over 13-hundred are killed on snowy, slushy or icy roads every winter. Icy surfaces are hard to spot because it looks like wet pavement and it forms when the roads are wet and temperatures drop near or below freezing.

The most common places to find icy surfaces are bridges, overpasses, walkways and even your front steps.\