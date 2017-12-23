Heavy traffic on I-91 South due to multi-car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was heavy traffic on I-91 Saturday morning after a multi-car crash.

State police Trooper Noah Clock with the Springfield Barrack told 22News, a multi-car crash happen on I-91 south near the Connecticut/Massachusetts line just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning. The accident was caused by the icy conditions

Crews were able to clear the accident within an hour. No one was hurt in the crash.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving smoothly. State Police are warning drivers to stay off the road this morning, if they can.