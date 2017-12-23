Greenfield Police looking for help in solving love letter mystery

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Greenfield are trying to solve a mystery of the romantic variety. Who wrote a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled?

Police took to Facebook Saturday to ask for your help in figuring out the backstory behind a handwritten letter found at a home on Chapman Street. Police say the letter is dated April 19, 1944.

It was penned by a man who identified himself only as Walter and was addressed to “Miss Betty Miller” of Greenfield. In the letter, Walter makes no attempt to hide his affections. He writes: “I have always thought more of you than any other girl, and I still do.”

Police say they only have one motive: reuniting the letter with Miller or her family.