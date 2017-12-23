Freezing rain continues to fall across parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Light freezing rain and drizzle continues to fall across parts of western Massachusetts.

Temperatures are slowly rising but some locations still have temperatures that are at freezing. The freezing rain has made for slippery roads and sidewalks. Most main roads are have been treated but some side streets and parking lots may be slippery.

The ice has accumulated on trees and power lines. There have been some isolated power outages reported.

Temperatures will continue to rise and any freezing rain will change to rain and the rain will taper off this evening.