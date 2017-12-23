Christmas shoppers rush to find last minute gifts for loved ones

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is less than 30 hours away and procrastinators are scrambling to find the perfect gift for loved ones.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And last minute shoppers are feeling the pressure. “A lot of patience,” said Isabel Brinton-Fenlason. “A lot of quick decision making, because I can’t facilitate too much. I have to go in. Find what I want and go to the next place.”

According to the National Retail Federation, only 12-percent of consumers have finished all their holiday shopping as of December 12th. For the rest of us, Super Saturday is the last full shopping day to find the perfect gift.

Shoppers at Thornes Market in Northampton, woke up early with hopes of beating the rush. “Earlier in the week and on the weekends its really tough to get out here, because of the parking,” Matt Turgeon told 22News. “So I figured I’d come now, with the weather being the way it is. Not as many people would be here, but there’s still quite a few people out here.”

Cedar Chest is offering their customers last minute gift ideas. But items are flying off the shelf. Danielle Antes of Cedar Chest told 22News, “We’re definitely selling thru a lot of our nice scarfs and ponchos; things like that. And a lot of our kitchen accessories are going really quickly. As well as, still the puzzles are still a really popular one.”

The store is expecting a record breaking day, with hopes of $66,000 in sales. Last minute shoppers can expect crowded stores, long lines, and last minute discounts.

And we saw plenty of sale signs. 126-million people are planning to brave the crowds to finish their Christmas shopping. Six percent of consumers said they’ll be shopping on Christmas Eve. But, with most stores planning to close early, It might be a good idea to call first before heading out.