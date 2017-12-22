West Springfield man hits full rink shot; wins a new Mercedes-Benz at Thunderbirds game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An early, and amazing Christmas present for a West Springfield man at Friday night’s Springfield Thunderbirds game.

This is a one in a million Hockey shot! It’s took place during The “Thunderbird’s Shoot to Win Contest” during the intermission at the MassMutual Center.

Nathan Vila shot a puck the length of the ice into a small goal hole, and won himself a brand new a Mercedes-Benz. The new car was provided by Mercedes Benz of Springfield.

Vila is 22-Years-old and recently enlisted in the Army and will be reporting for duty in a few weeks at Fort Benning, Georgia.

And just to put the icing on the cake, the Thunderbirds beat the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 5 to 2.

Video courtesy of the Springfield Thunderbirds.