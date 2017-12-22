West Springfield looking for public’s help locating a missing person

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

West Springfield Police are looking for Stephen Green.

Green is described as 6’2″ tall and 250 pounds.

Green was last seen early Friday in the area of Riverdale Road in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police say he may be in need of medication.

If you have any information on Green’s location, you’re asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-163-3210 or the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6313.