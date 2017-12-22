Two suspects arrested after allegedly stabbing two men in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News two men were stabbed in a vehicle on Montgomery Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police said the stabbing happened after an argument between four people.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Two suspects drove away after the stabbing and were arrested in South Hadley later that night. They were 19-year-old Joey Sanchez and 23-year-old Angel Ortiz.

They are each being held on $5,000 bail.