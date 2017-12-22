Two men charged in marijuana grow operations

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been charged in federal court in Springfield in connection with marijuana grow operations.

According to the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Peter Molle of Holland was arrested Friday and 38-year-old Eric Vallee of Sutton was arrested December 15. Both are being charged with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Vallee was featured in a magazine article saying that he regularly harvests hundreds of pounds of marijuana per year. The article said Vallee worked with Molle.

Both Vallee and Molle used bank accounts that had large amounts of cash deposits that were consistent with the payment from drug sales.

In February, police executed search warrants where Vallee lived in Auburn, at a house in Sutton where Vallee previously lived in, and the house Molle lived in Holland. Agents found commercial-style marijuana grow operations at each location.

More than 100 marijuana plants were found at the homes in Auburn and Holland. More than 30 plants were found at the home in Sutton.

Vallee and Molle allegedly continued to cultivate marijuana after those search warrants were executed.

On December 12th, agents searched the Sutton and Holland homes. Significant commercial-style marijuana grow operations were found at both locations. They also found marijuana packaged for sale in the Sutton home.

The both face a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, a minimum of two years and up to a lifetime of supervised release. They also face a fine of $250,000.