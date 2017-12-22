Turners Falls company enjoying success on race track

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayhew Tools is coming off winning their first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship. The company out of Turners Falls won it with now five time champion Doug Coby.

Eric Mils is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Mayhew Tools and he told 22News that they were excited and lucky enough to partner with Doug Coby and his race team, “It was a good team for us and they’ve had great success in the past. We’re happy to be on board great partnership.”

Mayhew Tools will becoming back for the 2018 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season to sponsor Doug Coby. They already have had conversations with Mike Smeriglio the car owner as well as Coby and crew chief Phil Moran and are well on their way of putting the program together for 2018.

Mills told 22News that he felt the modifieds were a unique opportunity. Mayhew Tools had not sponsored in anything before in auto racing.

“It gave us an entry into that and we started off with the number two car small sponsorship and this past season, we went with the full. Next season were planning to do the same thing,” Mills said.

The company also partnered with Woody Pitkat with Stebbins Racing in a sponsorship. It’s been a good avenue for us with racing locally.

Mills said, “We’re not the largest company so we don’t have a lot of staff so that’s been an advantage for us to be able to get to all the races,”

One thing Mayhew Tools is constantly trying to tie out and is where people have gained interest in their products. The actual sales number is very hard to determine right now.

“You gotta figure we’ve had one full season as primary sponsorship so we’re building. Sales are up for us as a company. The easiest to tell right away, the social media aspect like our followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, double or tripled depending on the venue so that was positive,” said Mills.

Mills told 22News that one of the things Mayhew Tools needs to leverage more is the customer relationship with the racing bringing customers to the race events taking advantage from a marketing standpoint.

Mayhew Tools is also planning to sponsor Woody Pitkat and Stebbins Racing for the 2018 season.