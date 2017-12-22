SUV drove off I-91, hit trees and burst into flames in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police said an SUV drove off Interstate 91 in Northampton and hit trees and burst into flames Friday night.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News that a Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the highway and went into the woods on the southbound side.

“The Jeep is fully engulfed in flames,” Trooper Sullivan said.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Friday, just north of Exit 21, which is the interchange for Hatfield and Northampton.

Trooper Sullivan said three people were out of the SUV, and “were hurt, but conscious and walking.” Ambulances were on the way.

Video shot by 22News showed smoke billowing into the sky. It appeared the trees had caught fire, and that the flames were put out by the Northampton Fire Department.

Southbound traffic was moving slowly past all of the emergency vehicles that were parked in the breakdown lane. The Jeep was not visible from the highway because it was so far off the road.