Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan looking to defend title on Granite State Pro Stock Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mike O’Sullivan wrapped up clinching his second championship on the Granite State Pro Stock Series back in October at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

O’Sullivan told 22News how excited he is to get started next season to defend his title, “Excited to get started and see what we can do. We were working on a few new things and that’s always exciting.”

The series will kickoff their 2018 season at Claremont Speedway in New Hampshire on Friday, May 4. O’Sullivan likes racing at the New Hampshire oval. For the first time in series history on Memorial Day weekend at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for triple 35’s. They will also qualify by time trialing. O’Sullivan loves the idea of time trials and making one of the races a segment race. He feels it will definitely effect strategy as far as the points go.

“You’ll need to take a different approach knowing you’ll have three races to run. Tire management will be key,” O’Sullivan said.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be heading back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next June to be apart of the second annual New England Short Track Showdown.

O’Sullivan told 22News that going back there experience will be huge, “Last year, we spent three quarters of the day figuring it out and finding out what we needed. Going back a second time will help but with also most everyone will have more experience also.”

O’Sullivan would like to improve at all the tracks on the series schedule heading into 2018. He knows he has a pretty good feel for Monadnock Speedway as well as White Mountain Motorsports Park and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The tracks he doesn’t feel he has a good feel for are Lee and Star. He knows they are both good tracks but for some reason, he knows he doesn’t run well there.

The series will be heading back to Hudson Speedway in New Hampshire for the first time in over a year in 2018.

“I like Hudson. My brother and I have talked about going back to that place. It’s old and worn out but just an awesome track to race on,” said O’Sullivan.

One track O’Sullivan is looking for redemption at next season is when the series visits Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park next October for the 56th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing.

O’Sullivan said, “Definitely looking to rebound from that race. I look forward to that race and that left a sour taste in my mouth after the way it ended up there.”

O’Sullivan is hoping to contend for a third title next season in the Granite State Pro Stock Series. He told 22News, it always the team goal to contend for a championship, “It’s always a nice feeling to be recognized as the champion of your series. We as a team enjoy running for points and seem to all pull in the same direction when it comes to that.”