Springfield Rescue Mission served Christmas dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A spirit of sharing at the Springfield Rescue Mission Friday.

There were dozens of homeless men and women along with many neighborhood families from Springfield’s south end.

For generations the Springfield Rescue Mission has provided Christmas dinner for those with no other place to go.

“I’d be walking around hungry. I think it’s great that they do things like this. There are so many good people down on their luck,” said Christopher Kelveen.

There were donated gifts distributed to the children from the neighborhood families.

The Springfield Rescue Mission provides Christmas and Easter dinner.