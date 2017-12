NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton say nine snowblowers were stolen from Advanced Small Engine Sales & Services in Florence.

Northampton Police Officer Netto said the theft took place last week at Advanced Small Engine Sales & Services on Locus Street.

The nine snowblowers belonged to customers of the repair shop.

No arrests have been made in these thefts.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.