Sisters open The Mesa Buffet in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two second generation Puerto Rican sisters opened a restaurant in Springfield.

Candy Cedeno and Karina Mestre opened The Mesa Buffet in the Springfield Shopping Plaza.

They learned the restaurant business from their parents, as well as the value of laying down roots in the community.

“My parents are hard working people. They’ve been inspiring my sister and I for many years. They have a business in Springfield where they’ve been for 11 years,” said Cedeno.

“Diversity is our strength. Springfield’s a thriving city up on the move and the Latino community is playing a great economic impact in the cities revitalization,” said Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

Gonzalez told 22News there are now more than 800 Latino owned businesses in the Springfield area.