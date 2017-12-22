Santa Claus spends morning with 94.7 WMAS!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus came to town early, and 22News was there to see it!

He is a very busy man this time of year, but Santa was at the studios of 94.7 WMAS inside the Basketball Hall of Fame until 8:30 a.m., taking calls from good boys and girls.

One visitor, Hayley, even got to sit on Santa’s lap!

“All the great kids that are here in Western Massachusetts. It helps me to get ready and really even for me, it helps me to get even more in the spirit for what I’ve gotta do on Christmas Eve as I go all over the world. It’s the kids here in Western Massachusetts that put me in the right mindset,” said Santa.

WMAS has been hosting Santa for the past 25 years. It was the perfect way to kick off the Christmas weekend.