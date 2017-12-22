Over half a billion dollars available to win this weekend

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery has three games this week that total over a half billion dollars which include Mega Millions, Powerball and Megabucks Doubler.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $253 million, with the cash option of $157.5 million. The last jackpot hit was on October 13th of a shared amount of $43 million sold in Michigan and Rhode Island. The next drawing will be Friday night, and you have until 10:45 p.m. that tonight to buy your tickets.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $300 million, with the cash option of $191.1 million. The last jackpot hit was on October 25th in the amount of $191.1 million sold in Louisiana. The next drawing will be Saturday night, and you have until 9:50 p.m. that night to buy your tickets.

The in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot is an estimated $7.7 million, with the cash option of $6.08 million. The last jackpot hit was on March 11th in the amount of $11.34 million sold in Clinton, Massachusetts. The next drawing will be Saturday night, and you have until 10:45 p.m. that night to buy your tickets.