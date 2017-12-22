Over 1,000 toys and hundreds of coats gifted to Holyoke families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke High School hosted an event where they made sure no child or family goes without gifts or warm coats this holiday season.

Families were invited to Holyoke High School to attend a live music concert and to pick out holiday gifts from donations received earlier in the week.

Many families there were families from Puerto Rico displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Event organizer Veronica Garcia told 22News, “We are very grateful for the community that were involved in this effort. In less than a month and a half we put this together.”

More than one thousand toys were donated along with hundreds of jackets.