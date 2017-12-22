MassDOT: Temporary 40 MPH speed limit on Mass Pike in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cars were being careful as winter weather hit western Massachusetts.

Traffic is moving along the elevated highway in Springfield, but perhaps a little slower than usual this time of night because of the wet and slick road surfaces.

MassDOT reduced the maximum speed on the MassPike to 40 miles per hour.

The mix of snow and freezing rain hit just as people were leaving for their holiday weekend destinations.

It’s always a good idea to go slow when the road surface is wet and the temperatures are cold.

#MAtraffic Update: I-90 Speed limit now reduced to 40 MPH from New York border to Exit 11. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 23, 2017

Bennett Smith, a driver, told 22News, “People definitely taking it slow. I haven’t hit the highway yet but people are definitely being extra cautious.”

The salt trucks are out, but we all have to do our part to stay safe, and that means to drive slowly.