Local organization delivers toys to all students in Pittsfield school

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – For the second year, the Berkshire Dream Center brought Christmas to a school in Pittsfield.

Every student at the Morningside Community School was given a toy.

Katelynn Miner is the founder of the Berkshire Dream Center. She said it took over two months to collect the gifts this year. Next year, she hopes other organizations will take up the challenge and adopt a school so more kids will have a present for Christmas.

“You can affect someone’s future and you can affect a child’s life for Christmas and be able to provide something for them they can’t have otherwise,” she said.

Over 20 volunteers came out on Friday to help pass out the presents. They went from classroom to classroom and grade to grade.

“We’re called to make a difference and not just sit back at the holidays and think about ourselves but think of others,” Miner said.

Miner said that for the kids and her volunteers, it’s like Christmas morning times 100, and next year, they hope to add another school.