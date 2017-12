CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re only two short days away from Christmas Eve, and if you’re scrambling to figure out how you’re going to have time to decorate, take a deep breath, we’ve got you covered!

Tanya Costigan, Owner of Tanya Costigan Events is here to save the day!

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 and at 1 on the CW Springfield.