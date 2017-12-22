Kacey Bellamy and her parents prepare for Winter Olympics

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kacey Bellamy’s hockey journey has been a family affair right from the start.

Her parents Maura and Bob made it possible for Kacey and her two brothers to play travel hockey when the kids were younger right here in western Massachusetts.

Maura says “I don’t know it’s been a journey. It’s all about what’s happened along the journey. I would never look back when she was 10 and say this is where I’m going to be… I can’t believe it.”

Bob says “Not only did we see so many places around the world… but we’ve just met some great people along the way.”

Kacey’s biggest fans have been with her every step of the way, from college hockey at the University of New Hampshire, to Team USA and the Olympics in 2010 in Vancouver and in Sochi in 2014.

And now it’s on to the next adventure…and the Winter Games in South Korea.

Maura says “Right now she’s in the best shape of her life. I don’t know what 4 years will bring but now she’s in the moment and she’s proud to be there and she absolutely loves USA Hockey.”

Kacey Bellamy and Team USA will play Finland in their first game in PyeongChang on February 11th. You can see all the action right here on 22News and NBC.